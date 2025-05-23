Grocery Stocks To Follow Today – May 21st

Target, Uber Technologies, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are the assortment of food items and household products a retailer keeps on hand to meet consumer demand. They encompass perishable goods (like produce, dairy and meats) as well as nonperishables (such as canned goods, dry pasta and cleaning supplies). Effective management of grocery stocks helps ensure product availability, minimize spoilage and optimize retail space. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $4.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.25. The stock had a trading volume of 20,292,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,001,354. Target has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.93 and its 200 day moving average is $121.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $3.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.58. The stock had a trading volume of 15,365,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,382,486. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $93.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $185.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.21 and its 200 day moving average is $72.21.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $507.23. 1,767,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,292,460. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $487.61. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $401.58 and a one year high of $542.07. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

