Woodline Partners LP Purchases New Stake in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,535,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,349,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGTX. Sanofi purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,284,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Knott David M Jr lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 1,921.7% in the 4th quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 95,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 90,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 80,407 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on MeiraGTx from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MeiraGTx from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard Giroux sold 24,000 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 882,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,964. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,408,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,523,969.22. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Stock Performance

MGTX stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.30. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 146.38% and a negative net margin of 633.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

(Free Report)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.