Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 67,640 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,640 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYO. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 405.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAYO shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Payoneer Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.71.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

PAYO stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97. Payoneer Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $246.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.52 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.