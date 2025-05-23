Woodline Partners LP Buys 3,002,622 Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 682.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,442,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,002,622 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.49% of ImmunityBio worth $8,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ImmunityBio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBRX opened at $2.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.33.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. Analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunityBio Profile

(Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.