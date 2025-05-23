Woodline Partners LP Invests $8.29 Million in FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 456,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 2.84% of FrontView REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FVR. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in FrontView REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FrontView REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in FrontView REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FrontView REIT in the fourth quarter worth $119,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FrontView REIT news, CEO Randall Starr bought 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $49,571.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,571.44. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FrontView REIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America downgraded FrontView REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FrontView REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

FrontView REIT Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE FVR opened at $11.22 on Friday. FrontView REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89.

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FrontView REIT, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FrontView REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%.

About FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

