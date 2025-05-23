Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Acquired by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming owned 0.05% of Mitek Systems worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MITK. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Price Performance

Shares of MITK opened at $9.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $438.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.78 and a beta of 1.11. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $51.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.21 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MITK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

