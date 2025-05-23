BIP Alliance LLC Takes Position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

BIP Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Smurfit Westrock Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE SW opened at $44.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 80.95 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average is $49.35.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Get Our Latest Report on SW

Insider Activity at Smurfit Westrock

In related news, insider Alvaro Henao sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $215,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,057.90. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irial Finan acquired 15,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $595,207.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,354.53. The trade was a 38.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Smurfit Westrock

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.