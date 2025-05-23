BIP Alliance LLC Buys Shares of 47,941 Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

BIP Alliance LLC bought a new position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in Wipro by 407.8% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 53,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 42,978 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 481,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 227,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,290,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 750,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WIT stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Wipro had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.66 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

