Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays cut shares of Adient from an “equal weight” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

Adient Stock Performance

NYSE ADNT opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 750.25, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Adient will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Adient

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Adient by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 802,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 394,111 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,129,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after purchasing an additional 72,077 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,629,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,535,000 after purchasing an additional 803,961 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 263.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 58,209 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 25,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

See Also

