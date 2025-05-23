National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Acquires C$46,310.66 in Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) Director Yvon Charest purchased 362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$127.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,310.66.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Yvon Charest purchased 334 shares of National Bank of Canada stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$125.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,050.60.

NA stock opened at C$128.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$119.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$126.08. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$105.43 and a 52 week high of C$141.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$147.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cormark lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$134.10.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

