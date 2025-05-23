Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Position Reduced by Mittelman Wealth Management

Mittelman Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,547 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF makes up about 2.4% of Mittelman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mittelman Wealth Management owned 0.14% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 18,084 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FLJP opened at $31.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average of $29.34. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $31.37.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

