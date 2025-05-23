Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is US Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

US Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 2.8% of US Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $636.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $573.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $608.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $442.65 and a 12-month high of $740.91.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.28, for a total transaction of $417,258.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,361,815.60. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total transaction of $3,334,383.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,855,043.68. This trade represents a 23.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,157 shares of company stock valued at $49,411,000. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on META. Citigroup upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $655.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $701.05.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

