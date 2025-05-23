Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AMP. Raymond James upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $517.13.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $507.83 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $385.74 and a twelve month high of $582.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $481.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $520.30.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 566.7% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

