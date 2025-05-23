Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Moderna from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Moderna from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

Moderna Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $26.72 on Thursday. Moderna has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.81.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.35 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 110.04% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. The company’s revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

