Breakthru Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Breakthru Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,088.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 996.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $65.86 and a 52 week high of $87.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.58.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

