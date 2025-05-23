Woodline Partners LP Invests $9.71 Million in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 951,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,714,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Barclays PLC boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 134,093 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,331,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,018,000 after purchasing an additional 232,393 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,690,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,685,000 after purchasing an additional 98,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RLJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.68.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RLJ opened at $7.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $10.84.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $328.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 230.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RLJ Lodging Trust

In related news, Director Patricia L. Gibson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,462.51. This trade represents a 8.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Stories

