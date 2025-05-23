Woodline Partners LP Makes New $11.46 Million Investment in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 302,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,464,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSA. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $563,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 212,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after buying an additional 35,656 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSA. Mizuho initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $188.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 386.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Schall purchased 4,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,240. This represents a 200.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile



National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

