Vident Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 120.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Charter Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 179.9% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,012,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Charter Communications by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,973,000 after purchasing an additional 15,686 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $409.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.66. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $266.06 and a 12-month high of $437.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.70 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.39.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

