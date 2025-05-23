Vident Advisory LLC Sells 10,852 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,852 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 10,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $114.30 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $98.35 and a one year high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.20, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.42.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $390.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $665,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,621,540. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $142,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,939,336.24. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,907 shares of company stock worth $824,860. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.94.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

