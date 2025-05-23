Vident Advisory LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 95,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Plains GP by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Price Performance

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.69. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.41%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Plains GP from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Plains GP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Plains GP from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Stories

