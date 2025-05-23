Vident Advisory LLC Sells 7,897 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Vident Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,897 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 413.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 81,561 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCC. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

NYSE:HCC opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average of $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $75.53.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $299.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.