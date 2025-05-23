Vident Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Vident Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 366,538 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,896 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,953,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,775,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,685 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 9,101,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,461 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 8,896,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,567,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Banco Santander by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,429,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,757,000 after buying an additional 362,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Buy”.

Banco Santander Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of SAN stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $120.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.94 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1152 per share. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Banco Santander Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.