Vident Advisory LLC Purchases 35,695 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,114 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,695 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8,794.1% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 9,937 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $149,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 851,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,774,555. The trade was a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 107,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $1,633,946.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,483,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,617,442.75. This represents a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 384,265 shares of company stock valued at $5,201,750 in the last 90 days. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.52 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.10 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

