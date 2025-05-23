Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Receives $59.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.08.

BAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of BAM opened at $57.22 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $62.61. The company has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.37.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 81.16% and a net margin of 54.47%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

