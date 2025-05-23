Vident Advisory LLC Sells 9,794 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,794 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at $5,206,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,454,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 77,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after acquiring an additional 21,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,238,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $193.41 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $130.69 and a one year high of $202.28. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.06.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $289.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.18 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOPE. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

