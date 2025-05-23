Vident Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 708.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMC opened at $73.06 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Argus cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

