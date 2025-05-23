Vident Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,270 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Credicorp by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Credicorp by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $204.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.05. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $153.27 and a 52-week high of $210.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Credicorp Profile

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $10.9577 dividend. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $2.91. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.