First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives $224.48 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $226.30.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $191.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $223.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Get First Solar alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FSLR

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $50,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,197.50. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $3,039,360.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,589,129.27. This represents a 17.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,311 shares of company stock worth $4,767,158. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of First Solar by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,879 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,741,026 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $220,118,000 after buying an additional 290,112 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc grew its position in shares of First Solar by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 14,724 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of First Solar by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 9,044 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 4,505.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 921 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $156.35 on Friday. First Solar has a 52 week low of $116.56 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.55). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $844.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.