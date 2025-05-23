Vident Advisory LLC Acquires 633 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,743,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $117.37 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The company has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.91 and its 200 day moving average is $119.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.06.

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

