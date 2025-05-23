Vident Advisory LLC Buys 922 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 916,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,774,000 after purchasing an additional 39,404 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in International Paper by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,896.25. This trade represents a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP opened at $48.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average is $53.27. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.03.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.12%.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

