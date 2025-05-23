Vident Advisory LLC Acquires 12,153 Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,153 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Leonardo DRS by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 106,565 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Leonardo DRS by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BTIG Research set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leonardo DRS

In related news, CEO William Lynn III sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $1,471,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,404 shares in the company, valued at $10,738,810.80. The trade was a 12.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Baylouny sold 3,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $112,786.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,564.68. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,354 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,773. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRS opened at $40.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average is $34.58. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $43.40.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.72 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Leonardo DRS declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Leonardo DRS Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Featured Articles

