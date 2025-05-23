US Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

US Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.0% of US Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Analog Devices to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.35.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $211.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $247.10. The company has a market cap of $105.11 billion, a PE ratio of 67.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.11%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,071 shares in the company, valued at $35,265,104.64. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,750. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,934 shares of company stock worth $8,735,156. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

