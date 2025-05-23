Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Sells 528 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) insider Brett Jenkins sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $92,679.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,152.81. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $171.46 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.66 and a twelve month high of $191.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.69%.

NXST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

View Our Latest Report on Nexstar Media Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 27,180.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,206,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,650,000 after buying an additional 1,202,453 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 16,009.5% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 773,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,227,000 after acquiring an additional 768,934 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 71,715.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 394,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,790,000 after acquiring an additional 394,437 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $60,064,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth $44,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.