Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

MODG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. B. Riley began coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:MODG opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 20,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,009,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,500.80. This represents a 2.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell L. Fleischer purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $192,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,758.67. This trade represents a 34.81% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $388,900. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODG. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 821.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

