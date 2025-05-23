DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRIO

DarioHealth Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of DRIO opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.55. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.76.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 72.16% and a negative net margin of 205.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DarioHealth will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DarioHealth

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DarioHealth stock. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 0.60% of DarioHealth at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About DarioHealth

(Get Free Report)

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.