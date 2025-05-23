Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Customers Bancorp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CUBI

Customers Bancorp Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of CUBI opened at $51.17 on Thursday. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $40.75 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.60.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.26. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $194.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 46.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 28,683 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.