Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVRG. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

EVRG opened at $65.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.53. Evergy has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $70.36.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 70.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 15,406.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 921,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,721,000 after acquiring an additional 915,603 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 539,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,192,000 after acquiring an additional 23,957 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

