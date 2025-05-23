Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Skillsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Skillsoft stock opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.76. Skillsoft has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of $165.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillsoft

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Skillsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Skillsoft by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Skillsoft by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Skillsoft by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides content and platform and instructor-led training services in the United States and internationally. The company's Content & Platform segment engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its content learning solutions in areas, such as leadership and business, technology and developer, and compliance comprising individualized coaching, as well as technical skill areas.

