FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on FB Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on FB Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on FB Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

FB Financial Stock Up 0.4%

FB Financial stock opened at $43.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.93. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $58.88.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $130.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.28 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.94%.

Insider Activity

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Iv Cross bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.49 per share, for a total transaction of $291,528.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,146.22. This represents a 13.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,931,841 shares in the company, valued at $530,303,606.91. This represents a 0.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FB Financial by 810.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 36.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 58.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

See Also

