Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FNKO. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Funko to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Funko from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Get Funko alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Funko

Funko Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Funko stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.85. Funko has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $190.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.96 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. Funko’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Funko will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Funko news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 3,867 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $34,300.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,784. The trade was a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cynthia W. Williams sold 47,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $186,980.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,769 shares in the company, valued at $129,109.86. This represents a 59.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,801 shares of company stock worth $474,227. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Funko

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Funko by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Funko by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Funko by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 150,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Funko

(Get Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.