Insider Buying: Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Insider Purchases 28,000 Shares of Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Pountney bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,080.00.

Glenn Pountney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 14th, Glenn Pountney bought 10,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,550.00.

On Thursday, May 8th, Glenn Pountney acquired 1,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$502.50.

On Tuesday, April 29th, Glenn Pountney acquired 25,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,125.00.

On Thursday, April 24th, Glenn Pountney acquired 8,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,920.00.

On Monday, April 21st, Glenn Pountney acquired 79,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,017.50.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Glenn Pountney acquired 28,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,660.00.

On Monday, April 14th, Glenn Pountney acquired 10,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,550.00.

On Tuesday, April 8th, Glenn Pountney acquired 20,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 26th, Glenn Pountney acquired 2,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$975.00.

On Friday, March 21st, Glenn Pountney acquired 35,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,000.00.

Mirasol Resources Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of CVE:MRZ opened at C$0.37 on Friday. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of C$30.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

