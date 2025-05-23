Surinder Ghai Kumar Sells 1,100 Shares of Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) Stock

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) Director Surinder Ghai Kumar sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00.
Surinder Ghai Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 26th, Surinder Ghai Kumar sold 400 shares of Vecima Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.98, for a total transaction of C$4,392.00.
Vecima Networks Stock Performance
TSE VCM opened at C$10.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$249.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.63. Vecima Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.43 and a 52-week high of C$22.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94.
Vecima Networks Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cormark raised shares of Vecima Networks from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Vecima Networks Company Profile
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
