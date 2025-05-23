Surinder Ghai Kumar Sells 1,100 Shares of Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) Stock

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) Director Surinder Ghai Kumar sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00.

Surinder Ghai Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

On Wednesday, February 26th, Surinder Ghai Kumar sold 400 shares of Vecima Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.98, for a total transaction of C$4,392.00.

Vecima Networks Stock Performance

TSE VCM opened at C$10.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$249.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.63. Vecima Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.43 and a 52-week high of C$22.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94.

Vecima Networks Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cormark raised shares of Vecima Networks from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.