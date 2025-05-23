Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Bought by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming grew its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 406.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBWI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.87.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBWI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler set a $39.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America's Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

