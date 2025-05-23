Ryan Daniel Paulgaard Sells 5,197 Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total transaction of C$73,433.61.
Ryan Daniel Paulgaard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 16th, Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 10,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.75, for a total transaction of C$137,500.00.
NuVista Energy Price Performance
Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$13.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$10.34 and a 1 year high of C$14.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.82.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About NuVista Energy
NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.
