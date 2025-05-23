Ryan Daniel Paulgaard Sells 5,197 Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total transaction of C$73,433.61.

Ryan Daniel Paulgaard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 16th, Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 10,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.75, for a total transaction of C$137,500.00.

NuVista Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$13.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$10.34 and a 1 year high of C$14.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of NuVista Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Desjardins upgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.28.

About NuVista Energy



NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.

