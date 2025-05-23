Jonathan Harris Sells 5,184 Shares of Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) Stock

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) President Jonathan Harris sold 5,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $16,536.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 272,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,963.91. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 19th, Jonathan Harris sold 3,565 shares of Owlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $18,217.15.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Jonathan Harris sold 1,817 shares of Owlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $5,814.40.

Owlet Price Performance

Shares of OWLT opened at $5.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.49. Owlet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45.

Institutional Trading of Owlet

Owlet ( NYSE:OWLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owlet, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Owlet by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 16,718 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Owlet by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 18,169 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Owlet during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Owlet during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. 72.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on OWLT. Northland Capmk upgraded Owlet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Owlet in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Owlet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Owlet Company Profile

Owlet, Inc provides digital parenting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers Dream Sock, a wearable infant health monitor equipped with pulse oximetry technology to track vitals signs, such as pulse rate, oxygen, activity, and sleep patterns; BabySat which is intended for infants with heightened health risk; Owlet Cam, a monitoring device in smartphones that offers video and audio, predictive sleep insights, and cry detections; and accessories, including Owlet Sleeper, as well as Duo and Dream Duo that combines Smart Sock with the Owlet Cam.

