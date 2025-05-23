Insider Selling: Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG) Senior Officer Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Padraig Cherry sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total value of C$15,500.00.

Christopher Padraig Cherry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Doubleview Gold alerts:

On Friday, May 9th, Christopher Padraig Cherry sold 11,000 shares of Doubleview Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total value of C$7,810.00.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Christopher Padraig Cherry sold 17,000 shares of Doubleview Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total value of C$12,240.00.

Doubleview Gold Price Performance

CVE DBG opened at C$0.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.54. Doubleview Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$125.86 million, a PE ratio of -79.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.39 target price on Doubleview Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

View Our Latest Report on Doubleview Gold

About Doubleview Gold

(Get Free Report)

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Doubleview Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleview Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.