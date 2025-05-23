Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) SVP Sells $18,095.22 in Stock

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) SVP Douglas H. Diefenbach sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $18,095.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,097 shares in the company, valued at $165,655.49. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

ETD opened at $25.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.36. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $35.62.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.85 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.33%.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Institutional Trading of Ethan Allen Interiors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 283.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 76,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 56,254 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 31.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 371,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 88,383 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $521,000. PharVision Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 27.8% during the first quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Stories

