Jeffrey A. Fielkow Acquires 500 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Stock

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.98 per share, with a total value of $12,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,011.94. This trade represents a 3.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TriMas Stock Up 1.7%

TRS stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TriMas Co. has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $28.51.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TriMas had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $241.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. TriMas’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of TriMas

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 815.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

