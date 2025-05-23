ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,304,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,415 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $71,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ATI by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ATI by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in ATI by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in ATI by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised ATI to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $90.00 price objective on ATI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $75.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.20. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $76.74.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. ATI had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $3,409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 506,538 shares in the company, valued at $34,535,760.84. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATI Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading

