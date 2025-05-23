ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 427.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,922 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 68,508 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $99.20 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $89.76 and a 1 year high of $108.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.40.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.